LVHS Student of the Week: Morgan Hill

Morgan Hill is Lander Valley High School’s student of the week! Morgan participates in Girls Swimming and Golf. When not in school, she enjoys creating art.

Morgan was nominated by Paul Primrose: “Morgan Hill is an engaging, thoughtful, and helpful senior. In AP Literature, Morgan demonstrates a keen intellect. As a senior mentor, Morgan is an invaluable addition to one of my Language Arts 9 classes, where she helps freshmen navigate the class and school. Morgan’s a pleasure to have in that class and as a student in AP Lit, and she has a lovely golf swing to boot.”

Morgan plans to go to college in Wyoming or Florida. She would like to go to the University of Wyoming or Flagler College in Florida to become either a Lawyer or Art Therapist.

Morgan is the daughter of Tom and Melissa Hill.