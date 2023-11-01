LVHS Student of the Week: Keshon BearComesOut

Keshon BearComesOut, a Senior, was nominated as this weeks’ LVHS Student of the Week.

Keshon participates in Track and is a Barista at the LVHS Coffee Shop. He received the Most Improved in Track. Outside of school, Keshon enjoys running, riding horses, and playing video games.

Keshon was nominated by Rian Sanchez:

“Keshon came in as a transfer from out of state and had to work extremely hard to gain back the classes/credits needed to graduate on time with his diploma. Not only has he worked tirelessly to make up those credits and stay on track, but Keshon is just about the nicest student you will ever meet. He brings a positive attitude to school every day, and has a positive impact on those around him. He’s incredibly kind, hardworking, honest, and shows grit and perseverance.”

After high school, Keshon is planning to either attend college or join the military.

He is the grandson of Delta Azbill. Keshon is the son of Sonny RedOwl and Utahnna BearComesOut.