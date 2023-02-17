LVHS Student of the Week: Jesse Dollard

LVHS student of the week is aimed at recognizing students who have gone above and beyond in their class. Each student is nominated by a faculty member. click here to view all students.

Jesse Dollard is Lander Valley High School’s student of the week! Jesse has received All-Conference football player, and lettered 3 times in Football.

He was nominated by Emily Wilson: “I’ve had the pleasure of having Jesse as a student for two years, and I have always been appreciative of his humor and general positive attitude. This semester, however, I’ve seen incredible growth in his role as a Senior Mentor in my room. Jesse serves as a model student for my ninth graders. He greets them as they come into class, he circles the room and helps with any questions, and he’s an overall positive presence. He’s great at taking direction and has been a wonderful resource. It’s been a gratifying experience to see him grow into the mentor role, and the traits he’s showcasing bode well for his future.”

At school Jesse is involved in Football, Senior Mentor. Outside of school, he enjoys working with cows along with helping people with their work when he gets a chance to.

After high school Jesse plans to get a good paying job for about a year then try to play college football and graduate college. He then plans to start a ranch with his Agriculture business.

Jesse is the son of Justin Dollard.