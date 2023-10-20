LVHS Student of the Week: Brett Pettibone

Brett Pettibone, a Senior, was nominated as this weeks’ LVHS Student of the Week.

Brett participates in Musicals, Choir and Drama Club. He has received awards for All-State and All-Northwest in Choir, and 3-time Honorable Mention in All-State Drama.

He was nominated by Rachel Peters: “Brett is in my AP Calculus class and has been working as a senior mentor in my Math Lab class and he is excelling in both classes. As a Calc student, Brett shows high levels of responsibility by seeking out help if he needs it and by asking high level questions. In Math Lab he has done a great job of getting to know the students and helping them with all of their mathematical needs. He makes the work that we do in there so much more effective. LVHS is so lucky to have him as a student.”

Advertisement

After High School, Brett plans to attend a Bible college to pursue his dreams of becoming a pastor like his parents and grandparents.

Brett is the son of Todd and Angela Pettibone.