LVHS Student of the Week: Bennett Hutchison

LVHS student of the week is aimed at recognizing students who have gone above and beyond in their class. Each student is nominated by a faculty member. click here to view all students.

Bennett Hutchison is Lander Valley High School’s student of the week! Bennett participates in Cross Country Skiing and the National Honor Society. His special awards and honors include, AP Scholar Award, and 3-time All-State Cross Country Skiing. Outside of school, Bennett enjoys spending time outside with family, riding his bike, going to new places, and working on his truck.

Morgan was nominated by Emily Wilson: “Bennett has done an incredible job stepping into the role of Senior Mentor in my classroom. He has learned students names, worked to create positive relationships, and is overall a great influence for my freshman class. Bennett is always ready to tackle any task, whether it’s creating a poster or working one-on-one with peers.”

Bennett plans to pursue an undergraduate degree in Biomedical Engineering. He then hopes to continue onto medical or dental school.

Bennett is the son of Jim Hutchison and Jennifer Lamb.