LVHS Student of the Week: Aislynn Donahue

LVHS student of the week is aimed at recognizing students who have gone above and beyond in their class. Each student is nominated by a faculty member. click here to view all students.

Aislynn Donahue is Lander Valley High School’s student of the week! Aislynn participates in Volleyball, Girls Basketball, and Girls Soccer. She has received Academic Letters for several semesters and was elected All-State and All-Conference in Girls Soccer last year.

Aislynn was nominated by Heidi VanLishout: “I have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know Aislynn the last three years in my classroom and outside of school. Aislynn is an extremely hard worker and always puts her best foot forward whether it’s in her academics or extracurricular activities. Aislynn’s work ethic and positive attitude will take her far in life and I’m excited to see where it takes her in the future. I know she will do great things!”

After high school, Aislynn says: “I plan to attend LCCC in Cheyenne to play soccer and study Health Science and Wellness.”

Aislynn is the daughter of James and Cindy Donahue.