LVHS Student of the Week: Addilyn “Addi” Burton

Addi Burton, a Senior, was nominated as this weeks’ LVHS Student of the Week.

Addi participates in Girls Basketball, Girls Soccer, Student Council, and is the Football Manager. She has Lettered in Football, Basketball and Soccer. She was also the German Student of the year at her previous high school.

Addilyn was nominated by John Rounds: “Although a new student to LVHS, Addi has integrated herself seamlessly into our building. She actively participates in class and is always on top of her work. She is helpful and kind to other students and helps make the classroom a better environment.”

After High School, Addi plans to attend the University of Wyoming to get her Masters in Speech Language Pathology.

Addi is the daughter of Jim and Alicia Burton.