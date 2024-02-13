Lander Valley Project Graduation 2024, raffle fundraiser happening now

(Lander, WY) – Project Graduation planning is underway for the Lander Valley High School, Pathfinder, and home-schooled 2024 graduates. This year, Project Graduation is happening on May 19.

Seniors are currently selling $10 raffle tickets for Project Graduation 2024, or you can contact Traci Darr at LVHS to purchase tickets. Support Project Graduation by purchasing raffle tickets and donating funds or prizes. Call Traci at (307) 332-4711 to make a contribution. Raffle tickets are on sale now through April 2. Check out the flyer below for all the awesome raffle prizes.

What is Project Graduation?

Project Graduation is an annual tradition held to celebrate the graduation of high school seniors in a safe and memorable way. It takes place the night of the graduation ceremony, offering graduates a fun and supervised environment to celebrate with their peers. The event will include activities, entertainment, food and prizes, aiming to provide a night filled with laughter, bonding, and lasting memories. Project Graduation is organized by parents, volunteers, and the community to ensure graduates have a positive and enjoyable experience while keeping them away from potential risks associated with post-graduation celebrations. It serves as a fitting conclusion to their high school journey, marking the beginning of new adventures ahead.

Advertisement

Learn more about Project Graduation by clicking here.