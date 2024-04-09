Local students got to see eclipse thanks to generous neighbors

(Ethete, WY) – Wyoming experienced a partial solar eclipse during the lunch hour Monday, April 8. This was the last total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous U.S. until 2044, according to NASA.

Fred Poutre, Wyoming Indian High School math teacher, reached out to share that the students got to see the eclipse thanks to Jessica Mustard of the Carbon County Library System, who shipped them eclipse glasses free of charge.

“Thank you, Carbon County Library System, for being great neighbors!” he wrote.

Advertisement

In addition to the feature image of the students, Poutre shared that one of the students used the glasses with their phone and caught a great image of the eclipse. h/t Fred Poutre