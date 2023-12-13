More

    Wyoming Indian students sent home Wednesday afternoon due to bomb threats across the state

    County 10 Staff
    Wyoming Indian Elementary (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

    (Ethete, WY) – According to a Chief’s Nation Facebook post, they are “sending students home immediately due to multiple school districts around the State of Wyoming receiving bomb threats.” The post goes on to say, “We are currently investigating the matter.”

    The fire department was paged to stage near Wyoming Indian Elementary School at around 12:25 p.m. for a report of a bomb threat, according to scanner traffic. Fire is now clear of the scene as of 1:11 p.m.

    Other local schools are now posting on their social media and messaging parents/guardians about emails being sent out about bomb threats, and that law enforcement is aware of them and are not finding the threats credible.

    County 10 will share updates as more information is released.

