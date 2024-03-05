Smiles: 2024 Wyoming Coaches Association All-State selections announced for 2A basketball

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Coaches Association has announced the recipients of the All-State honors for 2A basketball, and among those selected for 2024 were four girls and two boys from Fremont County.

The student-athletes from Wind River and Wyoming Indian are listed below.

Girls:

Natalie Walker, Wind River

Shye Killsontop, Wyoming Indian

Taya Dixey, Wyoming Indian

Elianna Duran, Wyoming Indian

Boys:

Wambli Romero, Wind River

Darwin Gambler, Wyoming Indian

Congratulations! 🎉🏀🎉🏀