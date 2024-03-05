Smiles: 2024 Wyoming Coaches Association All-State selections announced for 2A basketball

More

    (Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Coaches Association has announced the recipients of the All-State honors for 2A basketball, and among those selected for 2024 were four girls and two boys from Fremont County.

    The student-athletes from Wind River and Wyoming Indian are listed below.

    Girls:

    • Natalie Walker, Wind River
    • Shye Killsontop, Wyoming Indian
    • Taya Dixey, Wyoming Indian
    • Elianna Duran, Wyoming Indian

    Boys:

    • Wambli Romero, Wind River
    • Darwin Gambler, Wyoming Indian

    Congratulations! 🎉🏀🎉🏀

