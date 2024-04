(Ethete, WY) – Wyoming Indian schools will be hosting a “Family Code Night” tonight at Wyoming Indian High School in the commons area, from 5:30-7:30 PM.

The event is for PreK-12 students and their families, and attendees will learn how to code a simple game or story in addition to other coding techniques.

The WIHS Electric Feather Robotics team will providing demonstrations as well.

For more information, check out the flyer below! h/t Wyoming Indian schools