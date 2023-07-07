Legislative task force meeting next week in Riverton to review state ICWA laws

Wyoming’s new Indian Child Welfare Act Task Force will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, in Room 125 of the Intertribal Education and Community Center at Central Wyoming College in Riverton.

The meeting agenda includes a review of other states’ Indian child welfare laws and a discussion of Wyoming’s Indian Child Welfare Act.

The group will also review the U.S. Supreme Court decision to uphold the federal ICWA law, with a presentation by Kathryn Fort, director of the Indian Law Clinic at the Michigan State University College of Law.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the Wyoming Legislature’s YouTube channel.

For more information, or to request special accommodations to attend the meeting, contact the Legislative Service Office at 777-7881 or [email protected].

Local legislators on the task force are Wyoming Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, and Wyoming Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander.