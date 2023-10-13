Lander Pet Connection, Pet of the Week – Meet Trix!

Looking for a new furry friend to brighten up your October? Look no further than Trix, our delightful pet of the week! This sweet and mature young dog is an absolute joy to be around. Trix adores all people and gets along great with other mature dogs. She’s a popular play yard pal who loves to race and romp. With her fabulous black coat and brindle markings, she’s sure to catch everyone’s eye on your walks through the colorful autumn trails. And when the weather turns gloomy, Trix is the perfect companion to snuggle up with and keep you warm. Trust us, her radiant smile and wagging tail are the ultimate pick-me-up!

Don’t let the opportunity to adopt Trix slip by. Imagine the shared adventures, the cozy rainy days, and the snowy embraces that await you. Trix is ready to be your loyal and loving companion. So why wait? Reach out to our amazing adoption counselors today to meet this fabulous lady! www.landerpets.org