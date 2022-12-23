Lander Pet Connection, Pet of the Week – Meet Saydee!

The Lander Pet Connection is about Connections! Our Pet of the Week this week is a fabulous example of neighbors helping neighbors!

Miss Saydee was at a partner shelter in a neighboring county for 7 months with no adoption applications. A different partner shelter needed to send a few dogs to a different audience. We assisted in the arrangements and received this incredible girl in the shuffle! Working together gives each of these lucky pups access to a greater audience! Maybe you have been waiting for Saydee?!

She is a bright and active girl. Saydee is a great medium size and she’s got a lovely short coat. She has great manners and enjoys cuddling and playing with her friends here at the shelter! We cannot understand how this girl was passed over for so long! Saydee has shown herself to be clean and quiet. She shows great potential for being okay with cats. Who can resist those goofy ears? A family that can give her some activity and lots of love would be her Christmas dream! Saydee is hoping for a new home and a family of her own. Maybe she’s just been waiting for you! Apply today to makes her dreams come true! www.landerpets.org