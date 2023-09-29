Lander Pet Connection Pet of the Week – Meet Magnus!

Meet Magnus: The Ultimate Fun Guy

Get ready to meet the one and only Magnus, our incredible staff favorite and the star of every playgroup! Magnus is the dog that every dog loves to hang out with. He’s always up for an adventure and or keeping company in the yard. We’ve fallen head over paws for him, but now it’s time for Magnus to find his forever home and enjoy all the love, treats, and cuddles he truly deserves!

Magnus is the epitome of a goodest boy. Just picture him lounging on your couch, eagerly awaiting tummy rubs and ear scratches. With his gentle and mellow demeanor, he will melt your heart in an instant. But don’t let that fool you – Magnus has a playful side that will keep you on your toes, ready for endless fun and laughter together.

This handsome boy is approximately 4 years old and has mastered the art of being a perfect house companion. He knows his manners and is always eager to please, making him a delight to have around. But let’s not forget his adorable features – Magnus sports the cutest nub of a tail and an endearing underbite that will make you fall head over heels for him.

We can’t understand why Magnus hasn’t found his forever home yet. He watches every day as other dogs, one after another, find their perfect families, and he wonders why his perfect match hasn’t come along yet.

We invite you to fill out our easy questionnaire and stop by during our convenient office hours to meet this show-stopper in person. Magnus is eagerly waiting to charm you with his irresistible smile and show you all the love and joy he has to offer. Trust us, this boy is the missing piece to your happy home puzzle.

Reach out today at www.landerpets.org to fill out our easy questionnaire or swing by during our convenient office hours!

