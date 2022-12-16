Lander Pet Connection, Pet of the Week – Meet Gypsy!

This week, we are showcasing Gypsy, the sweetest soul that you’ll ever meet. Much of her past is a mystery but we are guessing by those psychedelic eyes, that she’s knows her future will be full of comfort and love. She is a confident, relaxed, mature lady who has traveled far and wide. She gets along with other dogs and she loves people. We think she would love a quiet family with someone who is home most of the time. She is low maintenance, mellow and easy going. She the Queen of Cuddles. This sweet girl’s happy place is snuggling and being close to her person. Apply today to meet Gypsy and make an amazing connection! She’s waiting for you! www.landerpets.org