Lander homicide suspect pleads ‘not guilty by reason of mental illness’

(Lander, WY) – The arraignment hearing for 39-year-old homicide suspect Michael Ray Vigil was held today, May 9, where he pled “not guilty” and “not guilty by reason of mental illness” to the charge of 2nd degree murder.

The hearing was overseen by the Honorable Judge Jason Conder, with Ember Oakley representing the State, and Ryan Semerad acting as Defense.

Vigil was charged in relation to the April 14 homicide of 57-year-old Warren Jorgenson, where Vigil reportedly beat the victim to death with a metal bar after alleged sexual advances.

After Vigil’s “coupled” plea, the Defense requested a mental examination, however Semerad stated that his overall “fitness to proceed is not an issue at this time.”

Judge Conder approved of the order for the mental exam, and a jury trial was set for September 16.

A murder in the second degree felony charge holds a maximum sentence of life imprisonment (no less than 20 years).

County 10 will provide updates on that hearing, which can be viewed here.