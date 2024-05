Each week, staff at Aspen Early Learning Center nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. View all AELC students here.

Weston Gaudern- Weston is an extremely hard worker. He tries his best no matter what task he is given. No task is ever too challenging for him, as he always puts forth his best efforts and works his hardest until he completes it. Weston is a kind friend and always treats everyone with respect. He is a great example and role model to his peers. He is a great joy to have in the classroom.