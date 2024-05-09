Willow Creek Elementary student of the week: Wyoming Underwood

Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Our Willow Creek Student of the Week is Wyoming Underwood.

“I nominate Wyoming Underwood for student of the week for lots of reasons. She is always optimistic and hard-working with any task that she may be doing. She doesn’t complain and always has a positive attitude to get her job done. Wyoming is someone who loves with her whole heart and always gives someone a second chance. She is proud of her work ethic and proud of her work that gets done. Wyoming isn’t afraid to speak up and tell others how she is feeling and what she thinks. She is strong, smart, and beautiful. She is such a joy to have in class. We love our Wyoming!”

