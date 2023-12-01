Lander Pet Connection, Pet of the Week – Meet Griff!

Meet Griff, our Pet of the Week!

With his happy-go-lucky attitude and easygoing nature, Griff is eagerly awaiting the day he finds his forever home. This young and handsome Labrador mix is tall, dark, and oh-so-handsome! But don’t let his good looks fool you – Griff’s personality shines even brighter.

Extra lovable and eager to please, Griff enjoys spending time in play groups, especially with the girls, and short walks. This charming guy may never be a super athlete due to a past injury. But fear not! He has undergone hip surgery to alleviate his pain, and with gentle, moderate exercise, he will regain his muscle strength and enjoy leisure outdoor adventures with you.

Griff may not have experienced the comforts of indoor life before, so he needs someone patient and understanding. If you’re a loving individual who can provide the care and affection this big goofball needs, be prepared for Griff to become your most loyal and dedicated companion.

If you’re interested in meeting Griff and giving him the chance to flourish in a loving home, simply drop by our website at www.landerpets.org and fill out our easy adoption questionnaire. Together, we can make Griff’s dreams of a soft bed, regular meals, and a family of his very own come true! Don’t miss out on the opportunity to bring silly Griff into your life!

Photos by the talented, Bekka Mongeau