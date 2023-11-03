Lander Pet Connection, Pet of the Week – Meet Brandy!

Hey look who’s back from the Honor Farm’s Dog Training Program! Thanks to our amazing relationship with our neighbors over at PAWS in Riverton, Brandy had an incredible working vacation from the shelter!

This fabulous fun-sized pibble mix weighs in at a slightly chunky 32lbs so she’s definitely one of our smallest dogs. Brandy is very people oriented so she loves every person she meets! Her foster family loves her, her Honor Farm trainer loved her and, she’s a staff favorite! Look at that smile!

Reach out today to meet this outgoing girl and check out her new skills! Sit! Stay! Come! She will cuddle all day and accompany you on all the fun adventures waiting out there! She’d love to be your one and only or be best friends with a compatible dog sibling. Reach out to arrange a date to meet her or come by the shelter on Saturday between 9am and 1pm! 330-5200 or www.landerpets.org

