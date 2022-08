Handsome Biggie is patiently waiting for his forever home. His heart is the biggest you’ll ever find. This guy is smart, silly and pretty squishy. He’s a kisser! This hambone is a happy goof who would love to be your outdoor adventure pal or just cuddle with you on the couch. He loves to play with his dog friends and he is very eager to please! Make an appointment for a visit to see how amazing Biggie is in person!