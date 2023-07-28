Lander Pet Connection Pet of the Week – Cleo!

Sponsored by Lander Pet Connection
Our spotlight this week shines upon an extra sweet girl who deserves to know the love of a family and the comforts of a home. 

Meet Cleo, a newly retired mama dog. She has raised her final litter of puppies and looks forward to relaxing and having a little fun with her people. Cleo is spayed and on the road to healing. With a lot of love and a little kindness, she will soon be ready to hit the trails and share in your adventures. 

We think Cleo is a younger, extra cuddly, medium sized Lab mix. She loves to roll in the grass and be with those who love her. If you have a little room on your couch and a passenger seat to spare, take a little time to meet this girl. She longs for a home and loving family of her own. 

Apply today to meet this darling! www.landerpets.org

