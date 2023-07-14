Lander Pet Connection Pet of the Week – Chuck Peanut and Twinkie!

Sponsored by Lander Pet Connection
Sponsored by Lander Pet Connection

This week, we would love to showcase a beautiful pair of cats. Peanut and Twinkie are 8 year old sisters. They are incredibly social and exceptionally lovable. They make a stunning pair, Peanut has a deep ebony coat and sunflower yellow eyes. Twinkie is a stunning deep chocolate Siamese with eyes as blue as a summer sky. They long for laps to sit on and all the gentle ear rubs you’d offer to give. They are quiet and exceptionally polite. They must be indoor only housemates due to the fact that they were declared. As with all of our adoptable pets, both are fully vaccinated, dewormed, spayed  and microchipped.  Apply today if you are looking for loving companions to keep you good company. www.landerpets.org

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.