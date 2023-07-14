Lander Pet Connection Pet of the Week – Chuck Peanut and Twinkie!

This week, we would love to showcase a beautiful pair of cats. Peanut and Twinkie are 8 year old sisters. They are incredibly social and exceptionally lovable. They make a stunning pair, Peanut has a deep ebony coat and sunflower yellow eyes. Twinkie is a stunning deep chocolate Siamese with eyes as blue as a summer sky. They long for laps to sit on and all the gentle ear rubs you’d offer to give. They are quiet and exceptionally polite. They must be indoor only housemates due to the fact that they were declared. As with all of our adoptable pets, both are fully vaccinated, dewormed, spayed and microchipped. Apply today if you are looking for loving companions to keep you good company. www.landerpets.org

