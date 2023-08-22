Lander City Council to hear presentations on water master plan, Hillcrest Drive during work session Tuesday

Editor’s Note: The meeting start time is at 6 pm, not 7 pm.

The Lander City Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln Street.

The agenda includes four new business items that the council will not be asked to take action on.

The first is a funding request from Juvenile Justice Services of Fremont County, which is asking for $30,000 from the city for fiscal year 2023-2024.

Last year, the organization received $28,750 from the city, according to the funding request – up from $25,000 in 2021-2022.

“(We) have increased our requested amount … due to the increase in drug related citations and services,” this year’s application states.

The request notes that the city has worked with the organization since 1994.

The next item on Tuesday’s agenda is a presentation and discussion regarding adoption of the city’s 2023 water master plan.

The council will also hear a presentation regarding adoption of Fremont County’s Hillcrest Strategic Plan.

The final item on the agenda is a discussion about a proposed one-year open container permit for the Fremont County Pioneer Museum property.

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 815 3220 6818 Passcode: 636067).

Past meeting recordings are available here.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.

