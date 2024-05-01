ShopLocal: A Taste of Mexico Takes Root in Riverton – El Vaquero Mexican Bar & Grill

Fremont County foodies with a hankering for authentic Mexican flavors, take note! El Vaquero Mexican Bar & Grill arrived in Riverton in 2023 and offers a taste of tradition and warm hospitality alongside all your favorite south-of-the-border classics.

Fresh Ingredients, Familiar Favorites

The El Vaquero team is passionate about sharing their love for Mexican cuisine. They use fresh, high-quality ingredients to create dishes that burst with flavor, sure to satisfy even the most discerning palate. Whether you’re a seasoned taco enthusiast or just dipping your toes into the world of Mexican food, El Vaquero offers a welcoming atmosphere and a menu that caters to every appetite.

A Menu to Tempt Every Taste Bud

El Vaquero boasts a diverse menu featuring lunch and dinner options. From sizzling fajitas and flavorful enchiladas to classic burritos and traditional rellanos, there’s a dish to tempt every taste bud. Craving something a little lighter? Don’t miss their selection of appetizers and bowls. And to perfectly complement your meal, El Vaquero offers a selection of beers, wines, and classic Mexican cocktails like margaritas and palomas.

More Than Just a Meal, It’s an Experience

At El Vaquero, it’s not just about the food; it’s about the entire experience. Their friendly and attentive staff strives to ensure every customer leaves happy and satisfied. They understand the importance of warm hospitality and create a welcoming environment where you can relax, savor the delicious flavors, and enjoy good company.

Experience the El Vaquero Difference

Head down to El Vaquero Mexican Bar & Grill at 116 N 6th St E in Riverton. They’re open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Give them a call at 307-856-1634 or visit their Facebook page at El Vaquero Mexican Bar & Grill to browse their menu and check out their specials.

Looking for a taste of Mexican tradition, friendly service, and a delightful dining experience? Look no further than El Vaquero Mexican Bar & Grill. They’re ready to welcome you with open arms and delicious food!

As Fremont County celebrates the vibrant tapestry of local businesses that make our community special, County 10 is proud to launch ShopLocal! This innovative platform offers local businesses a powerful way to connect with residents and showcase their unique offerings.

Looking to amplify your local reach and connect with Fremont County residents who value shopping local? ShopLocal could be the perfect fit. Businesses interested in learning more and subscribing to County 10’s Shop Local can contact our advertising team at [email protected].

Together, through ShopLocal, we can support local businesses and keep Fremont County’s unique character flourishing!

