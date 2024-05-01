Wyoming Honor Farm wild horse, burro adoption event happening May 17-18

(Riverton, WY) – Bureau of Land Management Wyoming will hold a horse and burro adoptions this May at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton. Animals will be offered to qualified adopters at an in-person competitive bid adoption for a $125 minimum fee:

May 17-18, Wyoming Honor Farm Adoption: approximately 46 trained animals can be previewed on Friday, May 17, 1-3:30 p.m. Gates open at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, with the competitive auction beginning at 10:30 a.m. Animals will include 30 saddle-started horses, 8 halter-started horses, and 8 pack-trained burros. To see the available animals, visit their Flickr album at www.flickr.com/photos/134389515@N06/albums/.

Each of the wild horses and burros available for adoption has been removed from overpopulated herds roaming Western public rangelands.

As part of their efforts to find every horse and burro a good home, the BLM offers up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal. Learn more about the adoption incentive program at blm.gov/whb.

For more information about the event and location, visit blm.gov/whb/events or contact the National Information Center at 866-468-7826 or [email protected].