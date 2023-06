(Fremont County, WY) – Two well known Wyoming craft brewers from the Jackson-area have teamed up to become, the Pure Madness Group. The well-established Melvin Brewing Company and Roadhouse Brewing Company merged late last year.

Frank Welch from Pure Madness Brewing hung out with us at this year’s Lander Brewfest and discussed the merger and some of the samples that Pure Madness had on hand.

Check out the full chat in the player below or finding the County 10 Podcast!

