(Fremont County, WY) – Victor Gabriel is no stranger to attending Lander Brewfest. The Head Brewer for Cheyenne’s Accomplice Beer Company has had a busy year winning awards, coming up with new recipes and working with locations in both downtown Cheyenne and Laramie’s Grand Avenue.

We had the chance to chat with Victor at BrewFest this weekend, check out our conversation in the player below or by subscribing to the County 10 Podcast!