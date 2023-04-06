Lander Brewfest early bird tickets on sale now through April 16th

(Lander, WY) – Early bird pricing on one-day and weekend passes to Fremont Toyota Lander Brewfest is available now through Sunday, April, 16. Weekend passes are $20 off, and you can save $10 on one-day passes.

Entering its third decade and growing each year in popularity, Lander’s favorite summer kick-off event will be hosted in 2023 on June 9 and 10 on the grounds of the Fremont County Pioneer Museum and Museum of the American West located at 1443 W Main Street in Lander.

“The reason for the location change,” said Lander Chamber of Commerce CEO Owen Sweeney, “is that the abundant snow we’ve had this winter could very likely result in flooding at [Lander] City Park.” City officials advised the Chamber several weeks ago to consider moving Brewfest, as they are planning already to erect flood mitigation barriers that themselves would be obstacles to hosting an event at City Park. “So, even if it doesn’t flood,” said Sweeney, the barriers would make it difficult to set up and host the event there. We’re very grateful to [Fremont County Central Museum Director] Scott Goetz and [Site Manager] Randy Wise for their eager willingness to host Brewfest at the museum. It’s hard to beat City Park, but the museum and grounds are a popular venue, and the views of the Winds from there are spectacular.”

