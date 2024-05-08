Shoshoni Junior High Student of the Week: Cas Shelton

Cas Shelton is Shoshoni Junior High’s student of the week. Cas participates in FFA, Basketball, Volleyball, and Track. She has won an award in PE.

Cas was nominated by Mrs. Trehearne:

“Cas is an outstanding student. She is kind and polite and always striving to do better each day. She always takes care of her assignments and helps her classmates.”

Advertisement

Cas enjoys her school because it is a “small school, everyone is friendly and welcoming, and the teachers are also the best.”

Cas is the daughter of Amer and Travis Shelton.