High Plains Power Summer Internship Opportunities

Are you a motivated student looking to gain valuable experience this summer? High Plains Power is offering paid internships in Riverton!
Positions Available:
- Warehouse Intern
- Administration Intern
Compensation: $15/hour
Requirements:
- At least 16 years old or a graduating high school senior
- Interest in personal and professional development
- Strong communication skills
- Team player
Get hands-on experience, build your resume, and earn while you learn!
For full job descriptions and to apply, please visit High Plains Power website here
Ad paid for by High Plains Power