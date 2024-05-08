High Plains Power Summer Internship Opportunities

Are you a motivated student looking to gain valuable experience this summer? High Plains Power is offering paid internships in Riverton!

Positions Available:

Warehouse Intern

Administration Intern

Compensation: $15/hour

Requirements:

At least 16 years old or a graduating high school senior

Interest in personal and professional development

Strong communication skills

Team player

Get hands-on experience, build your resume, and earn while you learn!

For full job descriptions and to apply, please visit High Plains Power website here

Ad paid for by High Plains Power