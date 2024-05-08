More

    Fremont County BOCES is offering Substitute Certification Training, PTSB Classes and Certified Nursing Assistant Training May 2024 through August 2024

    Sponsored by Fremont County BOCES
    Sponsored by Fremont County BOCES

    Substitute Teacher Certification Class

    August 6-8

    8:30 A.M. – 4:30 P.M.

    BOCES Fee:  $150.00

    ***Attendance to all four sessions is mandatory***

    PTSB Classes 


    Tues, May 28: “Motivating Students”
    Tues, July 02: “Starting the School Year Right”

    Classes are from 9 am – 4 pm.

    $65.00 for ½ PTSB credit 

    All classes will be held at the Fremont County BOCES in the back of Rendezvous Elementary School at 413 N 4th St. W Riverton, WY.

    CNA Training

    July 27: 9am -2pm
    July 29,30,31: 1pm -6pm
    August 1, 2: 1pm -6pm
    August 10 – 9am – 2pm


    Training will be held at the Reach Foundation 622 N. 8th Street Riverton, WY.


    Clinicals will be held August 7, 8 & 9 from 9am to 5pm at Morning Star Care Center
    Ft. Washakie, WY. Cost is $675.00 Must be 18 years or older to register.

    Visit our website www.fcboces.org to register for any of the above classes. You will pay your fee online after you register for the class on the BOCES Website. Registration closes one week before the class is offered. The attendance fee is non-refundable.

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.