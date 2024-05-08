Fremont County BOCES is offering Substitute Certification Training, PTSB Classes and Certified Nursing Assistant Training May 2024 through August 2024

Substitute Teacher Certification Class

August 6-8

8:30 A.M. – 4:30 P.M.

BOCES Fee: $150.00

***Attendance to all four sessions is mandatory***

PTSB Classes



Tues, May 28: “Motivating Students”

Tues, July 02: “Starting the School Year Right”

Classes are from 9 am – 4 pm.

$65.00 for ½ PTSB credit

All classes will be held at the Fremont County BOCES in the back of Rendezvous Elementary School at 413 N 4th St. W Riverton, WY.

CNA Training

July 27: 9am -2pm

July 29,30,31: 1pm -6pm

August 1, 2: 1pm -6pm

August 10 – 9am – 2pm



Training will be held at the Reach Foundation 622 N. 8th Street Riverton, WY.



Clinicals will be held August 7, 8 & 9 from 9am to 5pm at Morning Star Care Center

Ft. Washakie, WY. Cost is $675.00 Must be 18 years or older to register.

Visit our website www.fcboces.org to register for any of the above classes. You will pay your fee online after you register for the class on the BOCES Website. Registration closes one week before the class is offered. The attendance fee is non-refundable.