Kyah Raechelle Armajo “Krazy K” age 33, passed away suddenly on September 7, 2022, in Riverton, Wyoming.

Kyah was born to Lori DeKing-Armajo and the late Clarence “Hance” James Armajo Sr. on March 22, 1989, in Lander, Wyoming.

She graduated from Wyoming Girls School in Sheridan, Wyoming in 2006.

She went on to study at Casper College for one year and then moved back to Lander, Wyoming to work in the hospitality field which she loved and excelled in.

Shortly after she met the love of her life Myron Perry and then together they brought their miracle baby boy Carnell James Perry into this world on April 10, 2008. She was diagnosed in that time frame with Lupus which she battled for the rest of the years that followed.

Kyah miscarried two beautiful children after being diagnosed with Lupus, Myron Perry Jr. and Myah Korrine Perry.

In September of 2021, she was diagnosed with heart failure in Salt Lake City, Utah. She came home after and lived her remaining year spending time with friends and family.

Kyah lived life through simple pleasures, the meeting of new acquaintances along the way, chatting, joking and feasting with loved ones. She had an uncanny way to reach people in a deep and positive way. Her hobbies included diamond art, poetry, coloring picture books, watching a good t.v. show or movie, along with the love for music, and most importantly spending time with friends and family. She also fell in love with the “South” during her brief stay there with a friend, as she would always reminisce about the culture and the amazing soul food she experienced during her visit.

Survived by mother Lori DeKing-Armajo, son Carnell James Perry, sisters Ashtyn Armajo-VonFeldt, Tahbree “Taylor” Armajo. Grandmother MaryLou DeKing, Companion Myron Perry Sr., Nephews GavynLee, Reece and nieces Clareece and Lily. Also numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceded in death by father Hance Armajo, brother Bull Armajo. Step dad Bo Quiver. Children: Myron Perry Jr, Myah Perry, Grandfather: Tom DeKing, Morton Armajo Sr., Grandmother: Genvieve Armajo, Aunts: Cheryl Armajo, Roberta Armajo, Uncles: Michael DeKing, Blake Armajo Sr., Cousins: Blake Armajo Jr, Shawn Eli Armajo.

She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her

A visitation will be held September 11, 2022, at 7 p.m. at her DeKing grandparents residence at #7 Lower North Fork Rd. Lander, Wy.

Funeral services will be held September 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Rocky Mountain Hall Fort Washakie, Wy.

Interment to follow at Yellowcalf cemetery in Ethete, Wy.

