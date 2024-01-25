KOVE Radio will air AFC and NFC championship games; Super Bowl 58

(Fremont County, WY) – Sports fans! Tune your radio dials to 1330 AM or 107.7 FM. As part of our ongoing commitment to be Fremont County’s radio sports leader, KOVE is thrilled to announce the addition of coverage of the NFL’s biggest games of the season.

This Sunday, we’ll help you not miss a moment of the action with coverage of both conference championship match-ups.

1:00 p.m. AFC Championship: Kansas City @ Baltimore

4:30 p.m. NFC Championship: Detroit @ San Francisco

And on February 11th, when the winners of both of those games meet, we’re here for your radio coverage again!

Sports fans can also enjoy regular Fremont County sports updates, Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball broadcasts, the Rich Eisen Show (weekdays 10a-1p), and CBS Sports coverage weekends on KOVE.

You can always listen to the station online here.

And if you missed it, we caught up with NFL on FOX analyst Mark Schlereth recently to preview both championship contests.