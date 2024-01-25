NFL analyst Mark Schlereth returns to County 10 Sports Podcast

(Wyoming) – NFL on Fox analyst and 3-time Super Bowl champion, Mark Schlereth returned to the County 10 Sports Podcast this week.

He discussed the upcoming AFC and NFC Championship games, who he thinks is Super Bowl bound, a busy season of NFL coaching changes and what he thinks his former team, the Denver Broncos should do in the off-season.

Catch the conversation in the player below, or anywhere you get podcasts by searching for the County 10 Sports Podcast.

Both the AFC and NFC championships will air on Fremont County radio, on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM!