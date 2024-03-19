Jury trial set for Fremont County man charged with second-degree murder for Jan. 2 stabbing

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Fremont County, WY) – The jury trial for Ezekiel Ute, aka Zeke, has been set for April 15, and will take place before the Honorable Judge Kelly H. Rankin, according to federal Court documents filed on March 19.

Ute was initially charged with assault resulting in serious bodily injury and second degree murder, in relation to the January 2 stabbing/homicide of Lawrence Oldman III.

Ute was detained back in January, and was subsequently arraigned on March 18, where he pled “not guilty.”

(An updated Indictment filed on March 13 only lists the second degree murder charge, with no mention of the assault resulting in serious bodily injury charge or the reason for its non-inclusion.)

The jury trial was ultimately set for April 15.

Second degree murder holds a maximum sentence of life in prison, $250,000 in fines, 5 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

County 10 will provide further information and updates on Ute’s case, which can be found here.