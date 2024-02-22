Fremont County man charged with second-degree murder following Jan. 2 stabbing; currently detained

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Fremont County, WY) – Ezekiel Ute, aka Zeke, has been charged with assault resulting in serious bodily injury and second degree murder, in relation to the January 2 stabbing/homicide of Lawrence Oldman III, and is currently detained while awaiting potential sentencing.

Ute faces a maximum of life in prison, $500,000 in fines and 5 years of supervised release for the combined charges.

On the afternoon of January 2, 2024, law enforcement was informed of a reported stabbing that occurred on the 7700 block of Riverview Road in Riverton, which lies within the Wind River Reservation, according to federal Court documents.

The victim, who was later identified as Oldman by the County Coroner, was subsequently transported from local medical facilities to Casper, where he ultimately passed away on January 3.

Ute was reportedly driving around with Oldman and three other subjects that day, after they had just purchased/consumed alcohol, court documents state.

Ute began driving “recklessly,” and “indicated he was going to intentionally wreck the car,” which led one of the subjects, who will henceforth be referred to as “Witness 1,” to exit the vehicle the moment Ute stopped.

A reported argument then occurred between Witness 1 and Oldman, who also exited the vehicle and was trying to get them back in.

While this argument transpired, Ute reportedly got out of the vehicle and began stabbing Oldman, and threatened to stab Witness 1 if they didn’t get back in.

Ute then drove away once everyone had reentered the vehicle, and left Oldman “laying on the road.”

While driving away, Ute reportedly held the knife to his own throat until Witness 1 took it away from him and threw it out the window, all while they pleaded for Ute to go back for Oldman.

Eventually Ute turned around and returned to Oldman’s location.

Later testimony from one of the other subjects in the vehicle, Witness 2, stated that they had been asleep when the car stopped and the stabbing occurred, and only woke up when they heard Witness 1’s pleas to turn around.

Witness 2 went on to say that when they returned to Oldman, Ute sped away “so quickly” that Witness 1 was still trying to shut the car door.

They then pleaded with Oldman to “stay with” them as they held his head out of the snow and awaited EMS.

Witness 2 later told investigators that Ute had been bragging the night before about a “switchblade style knife” he had in his possession, and how he was “in the National Guard with dog tags.”

Law enforcement was unable to locate the knife during the ensuing search, but later found Ute’s vehicle abandoned on Blue Sky Highway, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on January 5.

The warrant was executed on January 16, and Ute was later detained on January 19, with further hearings yet to be scheduled.

Assault resulting in serious bodily injury holds a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment, $250,000 in fines, 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

Second degree murder holds a maximum sentence of life in prison, $250,000 in fines, 5 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

County 10 will provide further information and updates on Ute’s case, which can be found here.