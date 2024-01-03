FBI investigating fatal January 2 stabbing on Wind River Reservation

(Fremont County, WY) – The FBI is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in Fremont County on the Wind River reservation on January 2, 2024, according to Vikki Migoya, the Public Affairs Officer for the FBI Denver Field Office.

After reports of the stabbing were made in the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) and Riverton Police Department (RPD) call logs issued on January 3, County 10 reached out to the FBI Denver Field Office, who shared the following:

“The FBI is investigating a death that occurred after an incident on the Wind River Reservation on Jan. 2, 2024. No arrests have been made. The identity of the decedent and the cause and manner of death will be released by the coroner’s office. As this is an ongoing investigation, no other information is available at this time.”

County 10 has requested a Coroner’s Report and will share further information on this case as it becomes available.