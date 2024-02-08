January 2 Wind River stabbing ruled as homicide by Coroner’s Office; suspect named, detained

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Coroner’s Office has shared their official report from the fatal stabbing that occurred in Fremont County on the Wind River Reservation on January 2, 2024.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Lawrence Oldman III, and the manner of death has been ruled as a homicide.

The cause of death was from “multiple sharp force injuries,” and no relevant toxicology was shared in the report.

According to federal Court documents obtained by County 10, “there is probable cause to support that Ezekiel Frank James Ute, aka Zeke Ute committed the crimes of Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Second Degree Murder” in relation to the homicide of Oldman.

Ute was subsequently ordered to be detained on January 19, with further hearings yet to be scheduled.

County 10 will provide further information and updates on Ute’s case, which can be found here.