Join U.S. Senate Candidate Reid Rasner for a Meet & Greet, Pizza, and Q&A this Friday in Lander

U.S. Senate Candidate Reid Rasner will be in Fremont County this Friday, April 5th. Come meet Ranser from 5:30 to 7 p.m., mingle with your neighbors, grab a slice (or two!), and get your questions answered!

Join Rasner for a fun and informative evening at the Fremont County Library in the Carnegie Room located 200 Amoretti Street in Lander. This is your chance to meet and greet fellow community members, enjoy delicious pizza, and participate in a live Q&A session.

This is a fantastic opportunity to:

Learn more about Republican candidate Reid Rasner – United States Senate Candidate.

Get connected with your local community.

Share your ideas and perspectives.

Ask your questions to the candidate.

Have some fun!

RSVP today at [email protected]

Don’t miss out on this chance to connect with your community! We look forward to seeing you there!

Paid for by Reid Rasner for Wyoming