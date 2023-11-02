Jackson, Wyoming’s high cost of living featured on CBS show ‘Sunday Morning’ [VIDEO]

(Wyoming) – “Teton County is now home to a divide bigger than those mountains for which it’s named,” CBS’ Ben Tracy explained. “It is the wealthiest and most unequal in America.”

The hit television program ‘Sunday Morning‘ was recently in Teton County chatting with locals who are struggling to make ends meet.

Jackson-native and Yale Professor Justin Farrell told Tracy, “It’s nation-leading bad. If you’re making 40, 50, 60 thousand dollars you’re likely living in your car or 45 minutes away. It’s becoming unlivable.”

CBS reported that the average resident income in Jackson this year is $318,000, and that the average single family home price is now $5.5 million.

You can catch the full feature below.