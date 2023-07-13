In loving memory, Norma Fisher

Norma Elaine (Merriman) Fisher stepped into the arms of Jesus on Monday, June 12, 2023, at the age of 82 in Prescott Valley, Arizona (formerly of Lander, Wyoming). Born September 12, 1941, in Glenfield, Pennsylvania to Sylvester and Mary Louise (Knecht) Merriman.

Although Norma lived in Arizona with her two sons and families since 2011. She loved and missed Wyoming, and her friends and family there. She recently visited Lander to see everyone, although her main reason for making the trip was to attend Lander’s high school graduation as “three of her kids” as she would say, were graduating. She enjoyed every moment of the trip. Norma also enjoyed bowling, playing cards, casinos, playing games on her tablet, her travels to Pittsburgh, and spending time with friends and family. She was a woman of great faith and lived her faith each day.

In addition to her husband Roy Fisher and her parents she was preceded in death by 10 siblings: Phyllis Falcona, Eunice Guenther, Janet Smith, Nancy Merriman Koegler, Russell Merriman, James Merriman, Joseph Merriman, David Merriman, William Merriman, and Robert Merriman; son Douglas Fisher, and son-in-law’s, Robert Derbish and Butch Hines.

Norma was a kind, caring, and loving wife, sister, mother, stepmother, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her sister Carolyn ‘Midge’ Ganster; sons Douglas Knell, Bruce Knell, Russell Knell (Liz), Michael Fisher (Melissa); daughters, Debbie Derbish (Kelly), Kimberly Steinmetz (Emil), Kathy Hines; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; numerous friends; and the families and children that she cared for that knew her as ‘Grandma Norm’. We all will cherish the many wonderful memories of Norma and miss her dearly!

Norma will be laid to rest with her husband at the Hudson Cemetery, Hudson Wyoming. Friends are welcome to join the family for the interment on September 1, 2023 (time to be determined).