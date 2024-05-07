Hutchison to ski for the Harvard Crimson

Lander Valley High School senior Bennett Hutchison has signed a National Letter of Intent to compete in Nordic skiing for Harvard University. The two-time state champion will compete in the prestigious Ivy League for the Crimson.

Harvard finished 14th in Nordic Skiing at the NCAA Championships in Colorado Springs back in March.

Hutchison has big plans as a Harvard student pursuing a degree in Neuroscience with the goal of becoming a physician.

Bennet Hutchison with his parents Jennifer Lamb and Jim Hutchison – -h/t Randy Tucker

“I’d like to keep going in my sport, and the academics are incredible,” Hutchison said.

Aside from national championship events which are usually held in the west, Hutchison will compete in Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.

As in swimming, cross country, and track and field, his training at altitude above Lander will be a tremendous boost when he competes at lower altitudes on the mountain slopes of the upper Appalachians.

Bennett is the son of Jim Hutchison and Jennifer Lamb.

Bennett Hutchison gliding toward the finish – h/t Jim Hutchison

“I’d like to thank Nick Cessna, he’s the only reason I made it,” Hutchison said. “And my parents.”

Hutchison is the second Lander Valley High School student to attend Harvard University in the last five years. McKenzie Lilygren a 2019 Lander graduate, graduated from Harvard last year.