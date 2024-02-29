Smiles: Six from Lander made All-State for Nordic Ski

More

    The LVHS Nordic Ski team poses after taking States. h/t LVHS Activities Twitter page

    (Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Coaches Association has announced the student athletes selected for the Nordic Ski All-State recognitions for 2024, and among those selections were six skiers from Lander Valley High School.

    For the girls, Emily Anderson, Twyla Beason, Ameya Eddy and Annika Wilmot were selected, with Bennett Hutchison and Diego Lobatos recognized for the boys.

    The full list is below.

    h/t WCA

    Way to go, Tigers!

