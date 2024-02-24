Smiles: LVHS girls Nordic ski team wins State; boys nab 2nd place

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Casper, WY) – Congratulations are in order for the Lander Valley High School girls Nordic ski team, who just took first place at the State competition at Casper Mountain. h/t Missy White, LVHS Nordic Ski Team

The competition wrapped up today, February 24, with Ameya Eddy taking 2nd place, Annika Wilmot in 3rd, Twyla Beason in 4th (who was noted as being a freshman that is “skiing so well”), Emily Anderson in 5th, and Meesha Prine at 22nd.

You can check out the full results here, but it should be noted that County 10 was informed the above results may differ from the those in the link, which have yet to be updated with today’s final numbers for individual skiers.

Well done ladies, and big shout out to the LVHS boys team as well, who are coming home with a 2nd place win! h/t Missy White, LVHS Nordic Ski Team

Three of the skiers mentioned above, as well as three others from LVHS boys team have also recently qualified for the US Ski and Snowboard Junior National Championships to be held in Lake Placid, NY in March, and you can help fund this amazing honor by clicking here!

Be sure to cheer on the winners in a couple of hours on Main Street for the State champions parade, which should be taking place around 4:30-4:40 PM according to our ski team source!