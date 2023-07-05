Homicide suspect Monroe pled ‘guilty’ at June 30 change of plea hearing

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Lander, WY) – A change of plea hearing was held Friday, June 30 for Kasia Monroe, one of the parties charged in the death of 31-year-old Ashley Dewey.

As per the plea agreement, Monroe pled “guilty” to the amended charge of accessory to involuntary manslaughter for her reported role in the murder of Dewey, who was found beaten, stabbed, and under a burning tire in a Riverton residence on August 24.

Monroe had initially pled “not guilty” to the original charge of accessory before the fact to murder in the second degree, resulting in a July 10 jury trial.

In anticipation of that trial, an Asch hearing was scheduled to determine the appropriateness for use of ankle chains during the proceedings.

That hearing was originally scheduled for June 30, but was converted to a change of plea hearing when the mentioned plea agreement was filed on Monroe’s behalf on June 27, which also resulted in the July 10 jury trial being vacated.

No official Court decision has been made as to whether the plea agreement was accepted or not, but as per the agreement Monroe would serve no less than 15, and no more than 20 years of imprisonment, the maximum sentence for an accessory to involuntary manslaughter felony charge.

County 10 will provide updates on further sentencing for Monroe as they become available, which can be found here.

Updates on the other parties involved are linked in their names: Jason Quiver, Chasity Washington, Keina Duran.