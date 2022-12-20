Monroe pled ‘not guilty’ to charge stemming from August homicide in Riverton

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Lander, WY) – Kasia Monroe, one of three parties charged in the death of 31-year-old Ashley Dewey, pled “not guilty” to accessory before the fact to murder in the second degree at her December 20 arraignment hearing held today.

The hearing was overseen by the honorable Judge Marvin Tyler.

A jury trial was ordered, with a date that will be set in the coming weeks.

Accessory before the fact to murder in the second degree is a felony charge, which is punishable by imprisonment of not less than twenty years.

Monroe faces this charge after Dewey was found beaten and stabbed under a burning tire in a Riverton residence on August 24.

County 10 will provide further updates for Monroe, as well as the other two suspected parties, when they become available.

