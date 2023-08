(Fremont County, WY) – Highs today range from 72 degrees in South Pass City and Dubois to 83 degrees in Shoshoni.

“A weather system moving across the area will bring scattered (showers) and thunderstorms to most of the area, with the most numerous storms across northern Wyoming,” according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

Looking ahead: dry and warm weather is expected for the middle of next week.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR